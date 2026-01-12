Second marriage: whose permission required, the HC verdict, and the relevant law

Under subsection (2) 1, an application for permission must be submitted to the chairman at the prescribed office along with the prescribed fee. The application must state the reasons for the proposed marriage and whether the consent of the existing wife or wives has been obtained.

Under subsection (3) 2, after receiving the application, the chairman will ask the applicant and each existing wife to nominate one representative. The Arbitration Council so constituted may grant the application if it considers the proposed marriage to be necessary and just, subject to such conditions as it deems reasonable.

Under subsection (4), the Arbitration Council must record the reasons for its decision. Within a specified period, any party may apply for reconsideration to the relevant assistant judge at the prescribed office upon payment of the prescribed fee. The decision of the assistant judge shall be final and may not be questioned in any court.

Subsection 5 of Section 6 sets out the consequences if a person contracts another marriage without the permission of the Arbitration Council. Under clause 5 (a), the entire amount of prompt and deferred dower payable to the existing wife or wives becomes immediately payable, and if not paid, it may be recovered as arrears of land revenue.