UNICEF and partners launch report on fight against human trafficking in Bangladesh

The event featured a moderated discussion led by Natalie McCauley, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF, following her Welcome Remarks. Distinguished panelists who participated included Fahima Kader, Additional Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters; Mohd. Sadiqul Haque, National Project Director (NPD), CSPB Project, Department of Social Services (DSS); Advocate Salma Ali, Eminent Lawyer and Human Rights Activist; and Dr. Sanzida Akhter, Professor, Department of Women and Gender Studies, University of Dhaka.

The discussion was grounded by case presentations, including a poignant account of two siblings, Rafiq and Sumi, surviving on the streets of Khulna and exposed to trafficking risks. Two child participants, Md. Sizan and Sumaiya Akhter from the Child Protection Committee (CPCH), provided powerful context during the session.

The panel addressed critical questions concerning the need for systemic and coordinated actions by MOWCA to prevent trafficking, additional initiatives by DSS to protect street-connected children, and the most urgently needed evidence-based policy actions in Bangladesh.