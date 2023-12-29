1,151 platoons of BGB deployed across country

A total of 1,151 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across country ahead of the 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January.
The BGB headquarter said this in a WhatsApp massage on Friday.
BGB public relations officer Shariful Islam said in the massage that 1,151 platoons of BGB have been deployed across country including the capital to maintain law and order with the aim of holding the 12th parliamentary election in a free, fair and peaceful manner.
The BGB will work as mobile and striking force to assist local civilian administration from 29 December to 10 January, he added.