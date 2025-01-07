Govt revokes passports of Sheikh Hasina, 96 others
The interim government has revoked the passports of 97 individuals in total, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as they are allegedly involved in killings during the July uprising and incidents of enforced disappearance.
Of them, 22 lost their passports due to their involvement in enforced disappearance and the remaining 75 over the killings during the July uprising.
Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, the chief adviser’s deputy press secretary, made the disclosure at a press briefing at the foreign service academy in Dhaka this evening. He specifically mentioned that the individuals with revoked passports include the ousted prime minister.
The development came a day after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina and 11 others in the case of enforced disappearance. The tribunal also ordered the accused to be arrested and presented before the court on next 12 February.
Chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder and member Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury passed the order on Monday. It is aimed at ensuring proper and effective investigation.