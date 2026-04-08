13 Western countries caution Bangladeshi citizens over visa services
The United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and 10 other Western countries have issued advice and several guidelines for Bangladeshi citizens to exercise caution when taking services, including visas, from their embassies.
It is stated that applicants must follow official procedures when obtaining visas, permits, and other consular services.
These guidelines have been issued in a joint statement signed by the 13 countries. The countries that signed the statement include the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Australia.
Several high commissions and embassies of the concerned countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, based in Dhaka, published the statement today, Wednesday, on their Facebook pages.
The joint statement from the 13 countries states that for applying for a visa, one must follow the designated government process. It is necessary to refrain from using forged documents, seeking assistance from unreliable or unlicensed agents, or giving money to unauthorised individuals or entities.
The joint statement also mentions that such irregularities could lead to delays in the visa process, financial loss, obstruction at the border, and serious legal complications.
The statement further asserts that missions or embassies of any country are not associated with any agent. Therefore, it is specifically advised not to rely on intermediaries claiming to offer special privileges or influence in the visa process.
Applicants are encouraged to complete all types of visa-related activities through verified information and official channels of the respective countries.
The statement mentions that this will ensure a safe, transparent, and fair application process for everyone.