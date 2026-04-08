13 Western countries caution Bangladeshi citizens over visa services

The United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and 10 other Western countries have issued advice and several guidelines for Bangladeshi citizens to exercise caution when taking services, including visas, from their embassies.

It is stated that applicants must follow official procedures when obtaining visas, permits, and other consular services.

These guidelines have been issued in a joint statement signed by the 13 countries. The countries that signed the statement include the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Australia.