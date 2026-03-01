Government deeply concerned about safety of Bangladeshi nationals in the Middle East

According to the press release, air routes and airspace in parts of the region have been temporarily closed due to the prevailing situation. As a result, travel by Bangladeshi workers heading to the Middle East for employment has been disrupted.

In this context, the Bangladesh government has already requested the relevant countries to allow entry for Bangladeshi nationals intending to travel to the Middle East and for those currently stranded, once conditions improve. Several countries have responded positively to this request.

Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over the failure of dialogue processes and the recent intensification of disputes in the Middle East. The government reiterated that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country in the region is essential.