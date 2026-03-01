Government deeply concerned about safety of Bangladeshi nationals in the Middle East
The government has expressed deep concern over the safety and security of Bangladeshi nationals residing in the Middle East amid the recent escalation of tensions in the region, including in Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a press release issued on Saturday night.
Earlier in the evening, an emergency meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry to review the evolving situation in the Middle East. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, State Minister Shama Obaid Islam, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam. During the meeting, they also spoke by telephone with the head of the Bangladesh mission in Tehran.
According to the press release, air routes and airspace in parts of the region have been temporarily closed due to the prevailing situation. As a result, travel by Bangladeshi workers heading to the Middle East for employment has been disrupted.
In this context, the Bangladesh government has already requested the relevant countries to allow entry for Bangladeshi nationals intending to travel to the Middle East and for those currently stranded, once conditions improve. Several countries have responded positively to this request.
Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over the failure of dialogue processes and the recent intensification of disputes in the Middle East. The government reiterated that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country in the region is essential.
The Foreign Ministry said, “We firmly believe that conflict never brings a lasting solution; rather, peaceful settlement of disputes is possible only through dialogue, mutual respect and commitment to international law.” Bangladesh has called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation and immediately strengthen diplomatic efforts.
The statement added that Bangladesh reaffirms its principled and consistent position in favour of peace, stability and security in the Middle East, and calls on the international community to intensify efforts to restore peace and create an environment conducive to dialogue.
It may be noted that on Saturday morning the United States and Israel launched joint strikes in Iran. In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks targeting US military installations in various Middle Eastern countries, in addition to Israel.