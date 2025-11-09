Metro Rail: All leave of officials and employees cancelled
All leave for Metro Rail officials and employees has been cancelled. On Sunday, an office order signed by AKM Khairul Alam, Director (Administration) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), announced this decision.
DMTCL is responsible for the construction and operation of the Metro Rail in Dhaka. According to the company’s order, all officials and employees assigned to the DMTCL Metro Rail building, depot areas, Metro Rail stations, various DMTCL projects, and other related facilities are to forgo all types of leave until further notice. However, the order did not mention any reason for the cancellation of leave.
Sources at DMTCL say that this precautionary measure regarding the Metro Rail, a critical facility, has been taken due to fears of political unrest this month. In particular, the verdict for three accused, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in connection with crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising, is scheduled for 13 November. Meanwhile, the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations are reportedly promoting a “Dhaka lockdown” programme on that day through online media.
DMTCL sources add that law enforcement agencies have advised staying alert to any acts of sabotage or unusual situations. As part of these precautionary measures, all officials and employees’ leave has been cancelled, and surveillance has been increased.