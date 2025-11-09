Metro Rail: All leave of officials and employees cancelled

All leave for Metro Rail officials and employees has been cancelled. On Sunday, an office order signed by AKM Khairul Alam, Director (Administration) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), announced this decision.

DMTCL is responsible for the construction and operation of the Metro Rail in Dhaka. According to the company’s order, all officials and employees assigned to the DMTCL Metro Rail building, depot areas, Metro Rail stations, various DMTCL projects, and other related facilities are to forgo all types of leave until further notice. However, the order did not mention any reason for the cancellation of leave.