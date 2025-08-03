Bangladesh inks $150m deal with ADB

The government of Bangladesh and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today signed a USD 150 million loan agreement to improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for enhancing access to decent employment and competitiveness in the global market.

Bangladesh Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky and ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Hoe Yun Jeong signed the loan agreement at a ceremony held at ERD in the capital today, said an ADB press release.

"Aligned with the country's economic diversification priorities, the program targets five key technology clusters: mechanical, electronics and electrical, information and communication technology, civil, and food and agriculture," said Jeong.