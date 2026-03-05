Jamaat demands interrogation and trial of Rizwana Hasan and Khalilur Rahman

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that former advisers Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Khalilur Rahman be brought under the law, interrogated, and tried.

The party has accused the two former advisers of engaging in “election engineering.”

These allegations and demands were raised today, Thursday afternoon, at a press conference organised by Jamaat on the country’s current overall situation. The press conference was addressed by opposition deputy leader and Jamaat naib-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher. It was held at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar.

At the press conference, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, “Yesterday we found a ‘state witness’. The name of that witness is former adviser Advocate Rizwana. She told journalists that those who—according to her—failed to ensure appropriate rights for women, even if they are in the opposition, were not allowed by us to become part of the mainstream or the main political force. From this it becomes clear that the issue of election engineering has been acknowledged by her, and she herself has become a witness.”

The Jamaat leader said they want to know what kind of “engineering” had been used to prevent Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami from gaining a majority and becoming a mainstream or major political party.