Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim postpones Dhaka visit
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's upcoming visit to Bangladesh has been postponed due to the country's domestic political situation. He was scheduled to visit Dhaka on 7 and 8 December.
Multiple government sources confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Saturday evening.
A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh on 22 November had confirmed the dates of the Malaysian prime minister's visit. The notification also declared Anwar Ibrahim a ''Very Important Person'' (VIP) during his visit to Bangladesh.
During the visit, the two prime ministers were scheduled to discuss the recruitment and welfare of migrant workers, trade, investment, energy and defence cooperation.
The Democratic Action Party (DAP), one of the key partners in Malaysia's coalition government, has announced its decision to withdraw support for the government over differences of opinion. This has plunged Anwar Ibrahim's coalition government into a political crisis.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited Malaysia in June at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim. It was Tarique Rahman's first official foreign visit since assuming office.
Diplomatic sources in Kuala Lumpur said Malaysia sent a diplomatic note to Bangladesh on Friday, requesting the postponement of Anwar Ibrahim's visit.
The letter said Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs would inform Bangladesh later about the revised dates for the visit.