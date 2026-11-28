Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's upcoming visit to Bangladesh has been postponed due to the country's domestic political situation. He was scheduled to visit Dhaka on 7 and 8 December.

Multiple government sources confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Saturday evening.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh on 22 November had confirmed the dates of the Malaysian prime minister's visit. The notification also declared Anwar Ibrahim a ''Very Important Person'' (VIP) during his visit to Bangladesh.