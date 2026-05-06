Measles: Shortage of testing kits in the country again

A shortage of measles testing kits has once again disrupted diagnostic services. Due to the limited supply of kits, the government’s public health institute has been unable to test an adequate number of samples.

Several thousand samples collected from across the country have accumulated in the institute’s laboratory.

In Bangladesh, measles testing is conducted exclusively at the laboratory of the Institute of Public Health.

A visit to the institute in Mohakhali, Dhaka, on Tuesday revealed that the shortage of kits has significantly constrained testing capacity.

The Director of the institute, Md Mominur Rahman, told Prothom Alo, “We are able to test around 100 samples per day.” He declined to provide further details.