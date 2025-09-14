Directorate to print primary textbooks, not NCTB

Efforts began two and a half years ago. After being mired in debate, the long-standing demand of the Directorate of Primary Education is finally set to be fulfilled. The interim government has decided that primary-level textbooks will be printed and distributed through the Directorate of Primary Education, instead of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

The process to amend the NCTB law to allow this arrangement is underway. At the beginning of this month, the Ministry of Education drafted the proposed legal changes and sought feedback.

Since its establishment, NCTB has been responsible for developing curricula, printing, publishing, distributing, and marketing textbooks for primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Free textbooks are distributed to primary and secondary students at the beginning of each year.

However, NCTB has faced repeated criticism for delayed book supply, questions over quality, and lack of coordination. Citing these issues, the Primary Education Directorate had been attempting to print books independently since 2022. That effort is now coming into being.