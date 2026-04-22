Necessary steps taken to contain measles outbreak: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that his government has taken necessary steps to contain the outbreak of measles.

"Many of our children have died of measles. However, we are trying to control the entire situation in the days coming ahead," he said, replying to a supplementary question from opposition lawmaker from Gazipur-4 constituency Salah Uddin Ahmed in the House.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, was in the chair.

Describing the situation as ''very unfortunate'', the Leader of the House said it is a matter of sorrow that measles vaccines for children had not been imported for several years during both the past ''fascist regime'' and the subsequent interim government.

Thus, Tarique Rahman said, the problem became visible this year.