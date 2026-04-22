Necessary steps taken to contain measles outbreak: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that his government has taken necessary steps to contain the outbreak of measles.
"Many of our children have died of measles. However, we are trying to control the entire situation in the days coming ahead," he said, replying to a supplementary question from opposition lawmaker from Gazipur-4 constituency Salah Uddin Ahmed in the House.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, was in the chair.
Describing the situation as ''very unfortunate'', the Leader of the House said it is a matter of sorrow that measles vaccines for children had not been imported for several years during both the past ''fascist regime'' and the subsequent interim government.
Thus, Tarique Rahman said, the problem became visible this year.
However, he said, the government moved quickly to address the situation, with support from UNICEF Bangladesh.
"UNICEF has helped Bangladesh a lot in this regard. They have quickly sent measles vaccines to us. As a result, we will be able to vaccinate about 2 crore children in the country," the Prime Minister said.
Noting that there is a shortage of measles testing kits, he said the government is working to address the issue.
"A number of kits have already arrived. One kit can be used to conduct three tests. Some kits are currently at airport customs. We are trying to release them soon," Tarique Rahman said.