MPs, REB sends letter seeking power supply to ease load shedding

People in rural areas are facing the worst of the ongoing power outages during the ongoing heatwave. In several districts, frustrated by being unable to watch World Cup matches, angry residents have attacked power offices and facilities in several districts.

Fearing further unrest, a number of rural electricity cooperatives have sought assistance from local police stations. At least four Members of Parliament (MP) have written to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, urging increased electricity allocation to stabilise the situation.

The Rural Electrification Board (REB) has also sent a similar request, seeking additional power supply to reduce load shedding.

People in rural areas are facing the worst of the ongoing power outages amidst soaring temperatures and increased electricity demand during the FIFA World Cup have intensified load-shedding.

In several districts, angry residents have reportedly attacked power offices and installations after being unable to watch World Cup matches.

Fearing further security incidents, a number of rural electricity cooperatives have sought assistance from local police stations. At least four Members of Parliament (MP) have written to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, requesting an increase in electricity supply to ease the situation. The Rural Electrification Board (REB) has also sent a letter to the ministry with the same request.