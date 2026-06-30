MPs, REB sends letter seeking power supply to ease load shedding
People in rural areas are facing the worst of the ongoing power outages during the ongoing heatwave. In several districts, frustrated by being unable to watch World Cup matches, angry residents have attacked power offices and facilities in several districts.
Fearing further unrest, a number of rural electricity cooperatives have sought assistance from local police stations. At least four Members of Parliament (MP) have written to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, urging increased electricity allocation to stabilise the situation.
The Rural Electrification Board (REB) has also sent a similar request, seeking additional power supply to reduce load shedding.
People in rural areas are facing the worst of the ongoing power outages amidst soaring temperatures and increased electricity demand during the FIFA World Cup have intensified load-shedding.
In several districts, angry residents have reportedly attacked power offices and installations after being unable to watch World Cup matches.
Fearing further security incidents, a number of rural electricity cooperatives have sought assistance from local police stations. At least four Members of Parliament (MP) have written to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, requesting an increase in electricity supply to ease the situation. The Rural Electrification Board (REB) has also sent a letter to the ministry with the same request.
According to data from the Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Bangladesh (PGB), nationwide load-shedding reached 2,688 megawatts at 8:00pm on 27 June.
Of that, 2,592 megawatts occurred within areas served by the REB, meaning rural areas accounted for 96 per cent of the country's electricity shortfall at that time.
The REB, which supplies electricity to rural areas through 80 rural electricity cooperatives, sent a letter to the power secretary on Sunday (28 June) seeking increased power allocation to reduce the unusually high level of load-shedding.
The letter stated that REB consumers are experiencing load-shedding ranging from 17 per cent to 42 per cent on average. In some areas, consumers are reportedly receiving electricity for only 12 to 14 hours a day.
The REB also said local residents and consumers have engaged in incidents such as attacking substations, assaulting line crew members on duty, vandalising offices, announcing protest programmes, obstructing bill collection efforts and threatening physical violence against officials.
The letter cited such incidents in 14 locations across 10 districts and requested increased electricity supply to prevent similar occurrences nationwide.
According to the REB, electricity demand has risen due to the ongoing heatwave and the World Cup. Supply shortages have forced extensive load-shedding in some areas. As most World Cup matches are being played at night, electricity demand has also increased during evening hours.
The letter further noted that Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are scheduled to begin on 2 July. Continued load-shedding is severely disrupting students’ studies and creating public dissatisfaction, which is contributing to unrest in different parts of the country.
Four MPs seek additional power allocation
National Parliament Whip and Natore-2 MP M Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu wrote to the Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on 28 June seeking a special electricity allocation.
In the letter, he said widespread load-shedding had caused severe dissatisfaction among electricity consumers and the general public. Under Natore Palli Bidyut Samity-1, demand stands at 120 megawatts during the day, while supply ranges between 58 and 70 megawatts.
At night, against a demand of 131 megawatts, supply remains between 72 and 83 megawatts. He requested an additional 20 megawatts of electricity for the area.
On 27 June, BNP MP for Tangail-6 (Nagarpur-Delduar), Md Rabiul Awal, also wrote to the power minister requesting increased electricity supply and measures to reduce load-shedding.
In his letter, he said Nagarpur is receiving 10 megawatts of electricity against a demand of 15 megawatts, while Delduar is receiving 15 megawatts against a demand of 22 megawatts.
He warned that severe load-shedding is disrupting education, hospital services and academic institutions, while causing significant damage to agriculture, businesses and trade.
Jamaat-e-Islami MP for Rajshahi-4, Md Abdul Bari Sardar, sent a letter to the power minister on 28 June stating that Bagmara upazila is receiving only 12 to 14 megawatts of electricity against a demand of 23 megawatts.
He said the area is experiencing severe load-shedding, with extreme heat disrupting daily life. Hospitals and educational institutions are struggling to function, children and elderly people are falling ill, and agriculture and business activities are being seriously affected.
Independent MP for Mymensingh-1, Mohammad Salman Omar, sent a similar letter to the power minister on Monday seeking government intervention.
According to his letter, the constituency is receiving only 5 to 6 megawatts of electricity against a demand of 18 megawatts.
Production stagnant as demand drops
Speaking in parliament on Monday, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmood Tuku said load-shedding had been necessary on Sunday because two power plants were out of operation.
He noted that while production reached 14,500 MW on Monday against a demand of 14,839 MW, the resulting 339 MW deficit was being addressed. He added that while some areas would still face power cuts, the government is working to minimize them, noting that the situation had improved since Sunday.
Data from the Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Bangladesh (PGB) show that the highest level of load-shedding on Sunday occurred at 3:00pm, when it reached 2,888 megawatts. At that time, electricity demand stood at 16,495 megawatts.
By contrast, at the same time on Monday, load-shedding had dropped to just 201 megawatts, while demand fell to 13,793 megawatts. This means electricity demand declined by 2,702 megawatts within a day, resulting in a significant reduction in power outages.
According to PDB sources, the actual production has not significantly increased. The closed unit at the Rampal power plant in Bagerhat had not resumed operations as of yesterday, though supply was expected to start today. Production at the Banshkhali power plant in Chattogram also remains below capacity.
Load-shedding levels are fluctuating largely due to weather conditions. Rainfall in different parts of the country on Monday reduced temperatures and lowered electricity demand, helping ease the power shortage. However, outages could increase again if temperatures rise.
According to the PDB, peak daytime production on Monday was 14,671 MW, compared to Sunday’s 14,640 MW. On Sunday night, production peaked at 16,039 MW, yet a deficit of over 2,200 MW remained.
Industry insiders pointed out that Bangladesh has an installed capacity of over 28,000 MW, actual production fluctuates between 13,000 and 14,000 MW most of the time. Many power plants remain idle due to fuel shortages and unpaid bills. Production is only ramped up to 15,000–16,000 MW during the peak hours of 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm by increasing supply from oil-fired plants.
Power and energy expert M Tamim told Prothom Alo that authorities are limiting outages in Dhaka while imposing heavier load-shedding in rural areas, which is fuelling public frustration, particularly among people unable to watch World Cup matches.
He noted that there is little chance of becoming load-shedding-free immediately, but argued that the distribution must be made tolerable for both urban and rural residents. He emphasized that the government must ensure the supply of coal and fuel oil by clearing outstanding bills to sustainably increase production.