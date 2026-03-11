Ship carrying 58,457 tonnes US wheat arrives at Mongla Port
A consignment of 58,457 tonnes of wheat imported from the United States has arrived at Mongla Port.
The vessel MV Calypso N, carrying the wheat, anchored at the outer anchorage of the country’s premier seaport on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Food.
Bangladesh imported the wheat from the United States under a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement.
According to the ministry, all wheat imported under the G2G-01 and G2G-02 agreements has now reached the country.
Under the G2G-01 agreement, Bangladesh received 237,845 tonnes of wheat, while 230,039 tonnes arrived under the G2G-02 agreement, bringing the total to 467,884metric tonnes.
Bangladesh’s annual wheat demand is around 7 million tonnes, while domestic production stands at roughly 1 million tonnes. The remaining demand is met through imports by both the government and private sector.
The process of testing wheat samples from the vessel has already been completed, and necessary steps have been taken to ensure the quick unloading of the shipment, the statement added.