Chief Adviser visits Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital
Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus visited BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.
He arrived at the hospital today, Wednesday, at 7:08 pm.
Khaleda Zia, who has been admitted to Evercare Hospital for 11 days, is still in a critical condition. She is being treated in the hospital’s Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
Her treatment is being conducted under the supervision of a medical board comprising both local and foreign specialist physicians. British specialist physician doctor Richard Beale came to Dhaka on Wednesday morning to assist in the treatment of the BNP Chairperson.
Earlier, on Tuesday night, Army Chief General Walker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hasan, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan had visited the BNP Chairperson at Evercare Hospital.
Security was heightened around the hospital in the evening on the occasion of the Chief Adviser’s visit. Members of the Special Security Force (ASF), President Guard Regiment (PGR), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police reinforced law enforcement. Barbed wire barricades were also set up around the hospital’s main gate.
Khaleda Zia, 80, has been suffering from various chronic complications including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications for a long time.
When she experienced breathing difficulties, she was urgently admitted to Evercare Hospital on 23 November. After examinations, doctors reported that infections had spread to her heart and lungs.
Physicians still consider Khaleda Zia’s health condition as ‘critical.’ According to their observations, the next few days are extremely important. Without stability in kidney function, achieving permanent improvement in her overall health is difficult.
Following the news of Khaleda Zia’s illness, BNP leaders and supporters have gathered in front of Evercare Hospital, causing traffic disruptions in the area. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has requested the supporters not to crowd the area.