Chief Adviser visits Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital

Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus visited BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He arrived at the hospital today, Wednesday, at 7:08 pm.

Khaleda Zia, who has been admitted to Evercare Hospital for 11 days, is still in a critical condition. She is being treated in the hospital’s Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

Her treatment is being conducted under the supervision of a medical board comprising both local and foreign specialist physicians. British specialist physician doctor Richard Beale came to Dhaka on Wednesday morning to assist in the treatment of the BNP Chairperson.