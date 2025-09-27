Bhutanese PM expresses interest in signing FTA with Bangladesh
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Saturday expressed strong interest in signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh and linking the two countries’ economic zones to boost trade and investment.
He showed his keenness at a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the United Nations headquarters here in the USA on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.
During the talks, Tobgay said both countries could greatly benefit if Bhutan’s Special Economic Zone, Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), is connected with the Special Economic Zone in Kurigram that Bangladesh has officially allocated for Bhutanese investors.
Prof Yunus welcomed the proposals, stressing that both countries should explore all avenues to expand trade and investment.
“Bangladesh and Bhutan can take their bilateral relations to a new level through improved connectivity, trade and investment,” Prof Yunus said.
The Bhutanese prime minister also highlighted his country’s plans to promote religious tourism, noting that Buddhist monks from Bangladesh spread the faith in their country.
He further said Bhutan is eager to share its hydroelectric potential and is ready to welcome investment from Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical companies.
He also sought Bangladesh’s support to set up fiber optic connectivity in Bhutan.
The two leaders also discussed the Rohingya crisis.
The Bhutanese premier confirmed that Bhutan would join the upcoming UN-organised plenary session on the Rohingya issue here on 30 September.
Praising Prof Yunus’s leadership, Tobgay remarked that Bangladesh is in “good hands” under his stewardship.
Referring to Prof Yunus as his “role model,” he warmly hailed him as “My Professor.”
He also commended the design of Bangladesh’s new chancery building in Thimphu, inaugurated on September 9, which was built with the theme “Bay of Bengal at the Foothills of the Himalayas.”
Chief Adviser Professor Yunus invited Prime Minister Tobgay to visit Bangladesh.
The Bhutanese leader accepted, suggesting he might undertake the visit before Bangladesh’s planned general elections in February next year.