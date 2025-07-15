July Uprising belongs to all: speakers

Speakers at a programme here on Monday said July Uprising belongs to all and vowed to ensure equal rights for women and men based on the spirit of the mass upsurge.

“Those who do not accept July Uprising are none of us. July does not belong to anyone alone. It belongs to all of us. We do not sell July, nor will we allow anyone to sell it,” they said.

They made the remarks while addressing a programme marking the ‘July Women’s Day’ at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Monday evening.

July fighter Farzana Wahid Sayan sang revolutionary songs at the event.

Earlier, the programme began with the national anthem by the Dhaka University students and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

A documentary made by Women and Children Affairs Ministry was screened at 6.30pm.