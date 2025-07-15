July Women’s Day
July Uprising belongs to all: speakers
Speakers at a programme here on Monday said July Uprising belongs to all and vowed to ensure equal rights for women and men based on the spirit of the mass upsurge.
“Those who do not accept July Uprising are none of us. July does not belong to anyone alone. It belongs to all of us. We do not sell July, nor will we allow anyone to sell it,” they said.
They made the remarks while addressing a programme marking the ‘July Women’s Day’ at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Monday evening.
July fighter Farzana Wahid Sayan sang revolutionary songs at the event.
Earlier, the programme began with the national anthem by the Dhaka University students and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
A documentary made by Women and Children Affairs Ministry was screened at 6.30pm.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmin S Murshid, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Industries and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Azam, Nazrul Institute Executive Director Latiful Islam Shibli, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, among others, were present at the event.
July fighter Farzana Wahid Sayan sang different songs on July Uprising including, ‘Ei meye shono’, ‘Ami Julyer golpo bolbo’, and ‘Amar nam Palestine’.
At the event, mother of martyr Naima Sultana, July fighters, Dhaka University teachers Saima and Umama, Abrar Fayaz, Swarna Riya and many others reminisced about the days when women took to the field in the anti-autocratic movement.
The July fighters said, “We women want to roam freely in this independent country as we have gained freedom in exchange of hundreds of lives. We want freedom of speech in this country, we want equal rights for women and men, and we hope that the government will take measures to prevent any further atrocities, oppression and rape against women.”
Otherwise, they said, the July fighters will once again take to the streets to protest and to achieve women's rights.
The speakers also said that they don’t want to return to the authoritarian era of fascist Sheikh Hasina.
Later, a documentary was screened on martyr Abarar Fahad.
Singers Mahjabin and Elita Karim sang different songs including ‘Cholo Bhule Jai’, Mukthir o Mondire’, ‘Mora Janjhar Mato Uddam’, ‘Ami Banglay Gan Gai’, Dono Dhaneye Pushpe Bhora’, ‘Ghure Darao’.
At 11.20pm, a musical ‘drone show’ was held at the programme. The story of July is told through the flying of 2,000 drones in this 'drone show' jointly organised by Bangladesh government and the Chinese government.
On 14 July, the female students of Dhaka University came out from halls which gave a new stream to the movement. That lively moment was displayed above the Shaheed Minar through a 'drone show'.
The first phase of the drone show showed how Bangladesh arrived in July. The second phase showed how July began with a mass uprising on 14 July. The scheduled cultural programme was going on even after 12.00am.