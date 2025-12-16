BNP’s Masuduzzaman quits race over 'security issues'

Citing security concerns amid the recent situation, BNP-nominated candidate Mohammad Masuduzzaman, a businessman and sports organiser, has announced his withdrawal from the Narayanganj-5 (City-Port) constituency election. He made the announcement today, Tuesday afternoon, during a discussion with journalists at the Narayanganj Press Club.

Mohammad Masuduzzaman is a former president of the Narayanganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Managing Director of Model Group.

In addition to journalists, leaders and members of the local BNP and its allied organisations were present at the discussion.

At a press conference, Masuduzzaman said that after receiving the party nomination, he had started various programmes in the area, including public outreach.