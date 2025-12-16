Narayanganj-5 constituency
BNP’s Masuduzzaman quits race over 'security issues'
Citing security concerns amid the recent situation, BNP-nominated candidate Mohammad Masuduzzaman, a businessman and sports organiser, has announced his withdrawal from the Narayanganj-5 (City-Port) constituency election. He made the announcement today, Tuesday afternoon, during a discussion with journalists at the Narayanganj Press Club.
Mohammad Masuduzzaman is a former president of the Narayanganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Managing Director of Model Group.
In addition to journalists, leaders and members of the local BNP and its allied organisations were present at the discussion.
At a press conference, Masuduzzaman said that after receiving the party nomination, he had started various programmes in the area, including public outreach.
He received a strong response from the people and felt that a dream of the voters was about to be fulfilled.
Expressing gratitude to the local voters, Masuduzzaman said, “Due to the recent security situation and personal reasons, I will not contest the election, nor will I purchase the nomination. I apologise to the residents of the city and port. As a social worker, I will remain by your side throughout my life.”
The BNP-nominated candidate added, “I know the decision I am making. Because of this, the hopes and expectations of many within my party and well-wishers have been dashed. I made this decision after careful consideration.”
Masuduzzaman further stated, “In my experience, I have conducted many programmes and press conferences, but this one is different. The atmosphere here is tense. I understand the situation, yet it is hard to describe in detail. I was trying to prepare myself over the past few days. Whoever receives the nomination for this constituency, we will work with our leaders and members for the party. There will be no hostility among us; we will all work together.”
Presenting himself as a politician, businessman, and sports organiser, Masuduzzaman said, “Family and security come first. I had already mentioned that I entered politics after receiving my family’s consent. There were no obstacles from them; even though they were hesitant, they agreed. I expressed my intention to work for the people. In light of recent events and circumstances, my family is deeply distressed and fearful. There are additional security concerns which I prefer not to elaborate on. The overall environment is negative. This decision is mine, not the party’s.”
Expressing gratitude to the BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Masuduzzaman said, “He honored me, and I could not live up to that. I hope the party will consider this matter. Unfortunately, I could not fulfill it. BNP is a large party, but I cannot compromise my family’s safety, and family is paramount. Despite a few incidents, the situation is still manageable. I hope the elections will be held in February.”
The Narayanganj-5 constituency, covering the two banks of the Shitalakkhya River, includes wards 11 to 27 of Narayanganj City Corporation and the Bandar Upazila. On 23 November, the BNP central office announced Masuduzzaman as its candidate for this constituency. Since then, he had been actively campaigning in the area through public outreach, meetings, and rallies.
Masuduzzaman, who was active in politics in the 1990s as the president of the Ward Jubo Dal, had been engaged in business for many years and was not politically active. He formally joined the BNP on 9 September at the party’s central office in Paltan, Dhaka, and received the party nomination.
Other BNP aspirants for the Narayanganj-5 seat included former MP and former city BNP president Abul Kalam, city BNP convener Sakhawat Hossain, member secretary Abu Al Yousuf, and BNP leader Abu Zafar Babul. Abu Al Yousuf began working on behalf of the party nominee Masuduzzaman, while the other three announced they would contest the election.
In this high-profile constituency, the previous MP was Selim Osman, a presidium member of the Jatiya Party. He is the elder brother of former Awami League MP Shamim Osman. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year, he withdrew from active politics.