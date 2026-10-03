Former Serbia President Boris Tadić visits NCP office

Boris Tadić, former President of Serbia (2004–2012), and Alex Wang, Secretary General of the China–Bangladesh Partnership Platform, on Saturday met with Nahid Islam MP, Opposition Chief Whip and Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Spokesperson of NCP and Chief of its Sub-Committee on Diaspora & International Affairs, says a press release.

Alauddin Mohammad, Joint Member Secretary and member of Sub-Committee on Diaspora & International Affairs and Abdullah Al Faisal, Joint Chief Coordinator, were also present.