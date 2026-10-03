Former Serbia President Boris Tadić visits NCP office
Boris Tadić, former President of Serbia (2004–2012), and Alex Wang, Secretary General of the China–Bangladesh Partnership Platform, on Saturday met with Nahid Islam MP, Opposition Chief Whip and Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Spokesperson of NCP and Chief of its Sub-Committee on Diaspora & International Affairs, says a press release.
Alauddin Mohammad, Joint Member Secretary and member of Sub-Committee on Diaspora & International Affairs and Abdullah Al Faisal, Joint Chief Coordinator, were also present.
The meeting provided an opportunity to share experiences and perspectives on parliamentary engagement, democratic governance, and international relations, with discussions also focusing on the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation.