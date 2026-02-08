Illegal arms entering through 30 border routes ahead of polls

On 22 January in Dhaka, police arrested an arms trader named Md Azgar Ali, alias Bhola, 55, along with two foreign-made pistols and 21 rounds of ammunition. The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said that during interrogation Azgar revealed the pistols had been brought through Benapole in Jashore from the Indian border for sale.

Earlier, on 1 December, police in Chapainawabganj town conducted a raid on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the Birshreshtha Captain Mohiuddin toll area and arrested another individual, Royel Hasan, with a foreign pistol, five bullets, and two magazines. Police said the weapon and ammunition had reached Royel via Monakasha on the Indian border.

From interrogations of those detained with illegal firearms, law enforcement agencies learned that the weapons were brought in with the intention of violence during the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.