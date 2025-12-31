A glorious farewell

During her lifetime, she had said, “I have no address outside Bangladesh… this country, its soil, and its people are my everything.” Breaking the deep bond she shared with the nation and its people, BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un) passed away yesterday morning at 6:00 am at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 79 and had been suffering from serious illness for a long time.

Since her admission to the hospital on 23 November, Khaleda Zia had been on the brink of life and death. She remained under hospital care for over a month, with both local and foreign physicians attending to her. Despite all efforts, she passed away yesterday morning. At her side were her eldest son and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, her daughter Zaima Rahman, and other members of her family, including her siblings.