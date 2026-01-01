How many consecutive days of leave will govt employees get in 2026?

The list of government holidays for 2026 was published last year. On 9 November 2025, the ministry of public administration issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, there will be 14 general holidays in the new year, along with a further 14 holidays declared by executive order.

Among the optional holidays for 2026, a total of five days will be available for Muslim festivals, nine days for Hindu festivals, eight days for Christian festivals, seven days for Buddhist festivals and two days for employees belonging to ethnic minority communities.

The government has decided that these holidays will be observed in all government and semi-government offices, as well as in statutory, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations throughout Bangladesh in 2026.