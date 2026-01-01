How many consecutive days of leave will govt employees get in 2026?
The list of government holidays for 2026 was published last year. On 9 November 2025, the ministry of public administration issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, there will be 14 general holidays in the new year, along with a further 14 holidays declared by executive order.
Among the optional holidays for 2026, a total of five days will be available for Muslim festivals, nine days for Hindu festivals, eight days for Christian festivals, seven days for Buddhist festivals and two days for employees belonging to ethnic minority communities.
The government has decided that these holidays will be observed in all government and semi-government offices, as well as in statutory, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations throughout Bangladesh in 2026.
In a busy working life, many people spend their weekly holidays attending to personal matters; therefore, several consecutive days of leave provide significant relief.
In 2026, such opportunities will indeed be available, as there is the possibility of multiple extended breaks by combining weekly holidays with various religious and national observances.
According to the notification, there will be a total of 28 government holidays next year. Of these, nine days fall on the weekly holidays of Friday and Saturday.
As a result, the number of effective holidays will be 19 days. In addition, optional holidays will include five days for Muslim festivals, nine days for Hindu festivals, eight days for Christian festivals, seven days for Buddhist festivals and two days for employees of ethnic minority communities.
An officer or employee may be permitted to avail themselves of a maximum of three days of optional leave per year in accordance with their own religion.
Each employee must obtain prior approval from the appropriate authority at the beginning of the year in order to avail themselves of the designated three days of optional leave based on their religion.
Optional leave may be taken in conjunction with general holidays, government holidays declared by executive order and weekly holidays.
In the case of offices whose working hours and holidays are governed by their own laws, or offices, organisations and institutions whose services have been declared essential by the government, the relevant authority shall declare holidays in accordance with their own regulations, taking public interest into consideration.
Let us now take a look at how many consecutive days of leave may be enjoyed in each month of 2026:
February
Subject to the sighting of the moon, a holiday for the holy Shab-e-Barat has been scheduled by executive order on 4 February 2026. This holiday is likely to fall on a Wednesday.
By taking one day of leave on Thursday, 5 February 2026, employees can enjoy four consecutive days off, as 6 and 7 February are Friday and Saturday, the weekly holidays.
March
In March 2026, by taking just one day of leave, employees may enjoy a continuous break of seven days. In addition, there will be separate opportunities to enjoy four day extended breaks.
On Friday, 20 March, it will be Juma’tul Wida. Subject to the sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on 21 March, which will be a general holiday nationwide.
Together with four days of leave declared by executive order before and after Eid, there will be a total of five consecutive days of holiday.
Furthermore, subject to the sighting of the moon, the holiday for Shab-e-Qadr is scheduled for 17 March. By taking one day of leave on 18 March, government employees will be able to enjoy seven consecutive days of leave.
As 26 March falls on a Thursday, it will be followed by two weekly holidays. Therefore, by taking leave on either Wednesday, 25 March, or Sunday, 29 March, employees may enjoy a four day continuous break.
Even without taking any additional leave, a three day break will still be available.
April
In April, government employees will also have the opportunity to enjoy five consecutive days of leave; however, this will require taking two days of leave.
Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 April, are weekly holidays, while Tuesday, 14 April, is a holiday for Pahela Baishakh. By taking leave on 12 and 13 April, employees can enjoy a continuous five day break.
May
In May 2026, by taking only two days of leave, government employees will have the opportunity to enjoy a continuous break of 10 days. Subject to the sighting of the moon, the holy Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be observed on Thursday, 28 May, which will be a general holiday nationwide.
By executive order, a total of six days of leave has been scheduled around Eid, namely 26 and 27 May before Eid and 29, 30 and 31 May after Eid. Prior to this period, Friday and Saturday, 22 and 23 May, will be weekly holidays.
If a government officer or employee is able to take leave on 24 and 25 May, the combination of weekly holidays, holidays declared by executive order and the Eid holiday will result in an uninterrupted 10 day period of leave.
August
There will be opportunities for extended leave on two separate occasions in August; however, in both cases, one day of leave will need to be taken.
On Wednesday, 5 August, a general holiday will be observed nationwide on the occasion of July mass uprising day.
By taking leave on the following Thursday, employees will be able to enjoy four consecutive days off, as Friday and Saturday, 7 and 8 August, are weekly holidays.
Meanwhile, subject to the sighting of the moon, a holiday for the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi may be observed on Wednesday, 26 August.
By taking leave on the following Thursday, employees will be able to enjoy four consecutive days off, as Friday and Saturday, 28 and 29 August, are weekly holidays.
October
October 2026 will also offer an opportunity for extended leave. In this case, by taking just one day of leave, government employees will be able to enjoy five consecutive days off.
A holiday declared by executive order has been scheduled for Tuesday, 20 October, on the occasion of Maha Nabami during Durga Puja, while a general holiday will be observed on Wednesday, 21 October, for Bijoya Dashami.
By taking leave on the following Thursday, 22 October, employees will be able to combine this with the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, 23 and 24 October, thereby enjoying an extended break.
December
In the final month of the year, December, government employees will also have the opportunity to enjoy an extended period of leave. By taking one day of leave on Thursday, 17 December, employees will be able to enjoy four consecutive days off.
A general holiday will be observed on Wednesday, 16 December, for Victory Day and this will be followed by the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, 18 and 19 December.
By taking leave on Thursday, government officers and employees will be able to enjoy a four day continuous break.