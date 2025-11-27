Instruction given to arrest attackers on Baul artistes immediately: Shafiqul Alam
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday said that the government has issued strict instructions for the swift arrest of those involved in recent attacks on Baul artistes.
"The Council of Advisers didn't discuss the issue of attacks on Baul artistes in today's meeting. However, so far I know, strict instructions have been to immediately arrest those involved in attacks on Baul artistes," he said, replying to a question while briefing the media at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon on the outcome of the Council of Advisers meeting.
The press secretary also said that Manikganj police are already conducting combing operations to arrest the perpetrators.
"Wherever such attacks have taken place, law enforcement agencies are carrying out immediate raids. You will see results very soon," Shafiqul Alam added.