Shamsul Hoque, Zunaid Ahmed, BCL leader Saikat arrested
The police have arrested deputy speaker of 12th national parliament Shamsul Hoque Tuku, former state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit Tanvir Hasan Saikat.
The public relations department of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed their arrest in a text message on Wednesday night.
It says acting on a tip off, police arrested the three, who went into hiding, from the Nikunja area under the Khilkhet police station.
They were arrested in a case filed with the Paltan police station in the capital, the message added.