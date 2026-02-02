Why sign deals at the end of govt’s term? security adviser says it’s ‘part of an ongoing process’
As its tenure draws to a close, the interim government has been holding discussions, and in some cases concluding agreements, with various countries on the procurement of defence equipment.
National security adviser Khalilur Rahman has described this as part of an ongoing process.
He made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon.
National security adviser Khalilur Rahman went to the foreign ministry in the afternoon to meet foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain.
As he was leaving the ministry after the meeting, journalists sought his comments on the defence agreements being pursued with different countries at the very end of the interim government’s term.
Asked specifically about agreements with the United States, China and Japan, Khalilur Rahman said, “This is an ongoing process.”
When asked what would happen to the interim government’s commitments if the next government chose not to move these forward, Khalilur Rahman said the question was speculative.
Recently, the national security adviser has also been appointed to the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Responding to criticism that a national security adviser does not normally sit on the board of an airline, Khalilur Rahman said, “Not every country in the world has Biman.”
Following the July mass uprising, the interim government led by professor Muhammad Yunus assumed office in Bangladesh on 8 August 2024. The government’s key priorities were state reform, the trial of the July killings, and holding a national election.
However, since taking office, the interim government has undertaken a range of initiatives, including government-level agreements with China to establish a drone factory; the purchase of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan; procurement of J-10C fighter jets from China; the planned purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from a European consortium; submarines from South Korea; T-129 attack helicopters from Turkey; Black Hawk multi-role helicopters from the United States; and work to enhance the capabilities of the warship BNS Khalid Bin Walid at a cost of Tk 6.5 billion (650 crores).