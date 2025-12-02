Army, Navy, Air chiefs visit Khaleda at Evercare
Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air on Tuesday night visited ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
According to Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, chief of Naval Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, chief of Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan visited the former prime minister.
Several political leaders and others are visiting Khaleda Zia who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since 23 November.
Meanwhile, two specialist medical teams from the UK and China are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday morning to support the medical board formed to ensure treatment of the BNP chairperson.