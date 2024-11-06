183 more Bangladeshis return from Lebanon
One hundred eighty three more Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from war-torn Lebanon arrived in Dhaka early Wednesday.
With them, a total of 521 Bangladeshi nationals have returned home from Lebanon through nine flights.
Officials from the foreign ministry, the expatriate welfare and overseas employment, and International Organization for Migration (IOM) welcomed the repatriated Bangladeshis at Shahjalal International Airport.
They landed in Dhaka around 1:00am by a flight of Sky Vision Airlines.
Each repatriated Bangladeshi received financial assistance of Tk 5,000, along with food items and medical care.
So far, one Bangladeshi has been killed in a bombing incident in Lebanon.
These evacuees are among around 1,800 Bangladeshi nationals who expressed their wish to voluntarily return due to the deteriorating security conditions in Lebanon.