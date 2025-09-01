Minimum 4G speed set at 10 Mbps

The minimum internet speed for 4G services provided by mobile operators must now be 10 Mbps (megabits per second), up from the current benchmark of 7 Mbps.

At the same time, the rate of call drops must also be reduced.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has set these new standards for telecom services, covering multiple aspects of service quality. The new Quality of Service (QoS) guidelines will come into effect from September.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, revealed the changes in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He wrote, “The previous standards were poor and have now been made timely and realistic. The updated directive will soon be issued. The new guidelines will apply to mobile operators, nationwide telecommunication transmission networks (NTTN), and internet service providers (ISPs). BTRC will review operators’ monthly reports starting this September.”