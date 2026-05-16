Measles patients in hospitals not declining
The number of measles patients in hospitals continues to remain high. Nearly 4,000 children with measles are being admitted to government and private hospitals across the country every day.
Public health experts say that targeted initiatives alone could significantly reduce the pressure on hospitals.
In a press release issued yesterday, Friday, the Integrated Control Centre of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated that 40,176 patients with measles symptoms had been admitted to hospitals nationwide between 15 March and 8:00 am yesterday, Friday.
During the same period, 36,055 patients were discharged after receiving treatment.
This means that 4,121 measles patients remained admitted to hospitals across the country on Friday.
In addition to those hospitalised, many measles patients are also receiving treatment at home.
As the outbreak has not yet come under control, hospitals continue to receive and admit new patients.
In many hospitals, the number of patients exceeds the beds allocated for infectious diseases such as measles. Many hospitals also lack adequate preparedness to manage the situation.
The Integrated Control Centre does not publish information on how many patients are in each hospital, how many beds remain vacant, or whether intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available.
During the covid-19 pandemic, however, such information was regularly published and proved essential for patient management.
As many as 4,121 measles patients remained admitted to hospitals across the country on Friday. In addition to those hospitalised, many measles patients are also receiving treatment at home.
Abu Ahammad Al Mamun, director of the Management Information System (MIS) at the Directorate General of Health Services, told Prothom Alo, “We are regularly publishing data on measles patients in government and private hospitals across the country. We receive patient information from civil surgeons and health officials of city corporations in every district. However, we do not have separate data for government and private hospitals.”
A review of the Integrated Control Centre’s press release data shows that the number of hospitalised patients is not decreasing. On 1 May, 3,450 patients were admitted to hospitals nationwide.
Seven days later, on 7 May, the number rose to 3,674. Another seven days later, yesterday Friday, the number stood at 4,121.
One of the hospitals facing a heavy patient burden since the measles outbreak emerged in mid-March is the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in the capital.
According to information provided by the authorities, the hospital admitted 648 children between January and 14 May. Of them, 85 children remained admitted on 14 May.
Professor Md Mahbubul Hoque, director of the hospital, told Prothom Alo, “The pressure of patients has eased slightly. However, the pressure on the ICU has not decreased.”
We are regularly publishing data on measles patients in government and private hospitals across the country. We receive patient information from civil surgeons and health officials of city corporations in every district. However, we do not have separate data for government and private hospitals.Abu Ahammad Al Mamun, director of the Management Information System (MIS) at the Directorate General of Health Services
The government began administering measles vaccines in 30 upazilas across 18 high-risk districts on 5 April. The Directorate General of Health Services said that measles infections have declined in those upazilas.
Many believe that nationwide infections will begin to fall within one to one-and-a-half months after the completion of the nationwide vaccination campaign.
However, some fear that the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha holidays could trigger another rise in infections.
FA Asma Khan, superintendent of the government Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital, told Prothom Alo, “Intermittent storms and rainfall are causing some children to suffer from colds and fever. During the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, children will mix freely and come into close contact with one another, which could increase the risk of transmission.”
This hospital has only 10 beds allocated for measles patients. Yesterday, Friday however, it was treating 54 patients.
Not every patient needs to be taken to hospital. Authorities should encourage patients to remain in home isolation. People should also be encouraged to wash their hands regularly with soap and water. Not every patient requires laboratory testing for diagnosis; clinical diagnosis is sufficient.Prominent Epidemiologist and former Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Professor Mahmudur Rahman
Greater emphasis needed on prevention
Public health experts say that, apart from vaccination, the government has not taken any significant additional measures to reduce measles infections.
They stress the need to deliver clear and accurate public health messages to the general population and to provide explicit guidance on preventive measures.
They also believe that authorities are not conducting awareness campaigns on the scale required to tackle the measles outbreak effectively. At the same time, experts say that every hospital also has specific responsibilities to fulfil.
Prominent Epidemiologist and former Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Professor Mahmudur Rahman, told Prothom Alo, “Not every patient needs to be taken to hospital. Authorities should encourage patients to remain in home isolation. People should also be encouraged to wash their hands regularly with soap and water. Not every patient requires laboratory testing for diagnosis; clinical diagnosis is sufficient.”
Mahmudur Rahman also recommended several specific measures for hospitals. These include:
Hospitals should separate children with fever and those with skin rashes before admission. Every hospital should establish a dedicated measles corner and ensure isolation facilities for patients.
Hospitals should ensure proper natural ventilation.
Authorities should provide surgical masks to everyone involved in patient care.
Hospitals should maintain facilities for regular handwashing with soap and water and ensure routine cleaning and sanitation.
Hospitals should reduce unnecessary visitor overcrowding, and no more than one caregiver should stay with each child patient.
Death toll exceeds 450
Over the past 24 hours — from Thursday 8:00 am to Friday 8:00 am — another 12 children died from measles and measles-related symptoms across the country.
Physicians confirmed measles infection in four of the children, while the remaining eight showed symptoms consistent with measles.
According to a statement issued by the Integrated Control Centre of the Directorate General of Health Services, two of the four children who died after confirmed measles infection were from Dhaka Division, while one each came from Chattogram and Barishal divisions.
Of the eight children who died with measles symptoms, three were from Dhaka Division, three from Chattogram Division, and one each from Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
Since 15 March, authorities have recorded 377 child deaths associated with measles symptoms across the country.
During the same period, 74 children died after confirmed measles infection. The total number of child deaths has now reached 451.