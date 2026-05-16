Measles patients in hospitals not declining

The number of measles patients in hospitals continues to remain high. Nearly 4,000 children with measles are being admitted to government and private hospitals across the country every day.

Public health experts say that targeted initiatives alone could significantly reduce the pressure on hospitals.

In a press release issued yesterday, Friday, the Integrated Control Centre of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated that 40,176 patients with measles symptoms had been admitted to hospitals nationwide between 15 March and 8:00 am yesterday, Friday.

During the same period, 36,055 patients were discharged after receiving treatment.

This means that 4,121 measles patients remained admitted to hospitals across the country on Friday.

In addition to those hospitalised, many measles patients are also receiving treatment at home.