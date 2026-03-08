8 research teams win DEEP grants to study poverty in Bangladesh

Applications for the fund opened in December 2024. However, political instability in the country prolonged the application and approval process. After review, eight projects have now been selected for funding.

The research will address key issues affecting Bangladesh, including internal migration, urban and rural poverty, climate change, education and economic resilience.

Among the recipients, the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) will study internal migration patterns using Small Area Estimation techniques.

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr, b) will validate the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) at the community level to better capture the realities of urban poverty.

ChangeMaker Nexus Ltd will survey smallholder farmers in Khulna to understand coping mechanisms and recovery barriers following the 2024 waterlogging crisis.

At the University of Dhaka, researcher Md Moniruzzaman will examine how non-farm employment can complement agricultural income and reduce rural poverty risks.