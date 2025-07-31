South African envoy calls for boosting bilateral trade, people to people contact

South African High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof. Anil Sooklal today called for boosting trade and strengthening people-to-people contact between Bangladesh and South Africa, noting that the bilateral relationship remains below its potential, particularly in the economic sphere.

“I think the relationship lacks visibility on both sides. We need to give greater visibility. We don't know what each other's markets have to offer. It's out of ignorance that businesses suffer,” he said while addressing members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon.

Prof Sooklal, who is also concurrently accredited to India and Nepal, said trade, investment, education, culture, sports and pharmaceuticals are among the sectors where the two countries can deepen collaboration through joint efforts.

“I firmly believe the private sector must drive economic relations. As a government, we create the enabling environment. I think the enabling environment is there. There are some challenges. The visa issue is something that has been raised,” he said.