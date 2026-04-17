Civil society pays tribute at Mujibnagar, calls for proper observance of all days related to Liberation War

Representatives of civil society paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the Mujibnagar Memorial Complex on Friday, marking the historic Mujibnagar Day.

Journalists, political leaders, and prominent citizens placed wreaths at the memorial in the afternoon, honouring the valiant sons of the soil. However, they expressed deep dissatisfaction and frustration over the absence of any official state programme to observe the occasion this year.

Following the tribute, freedom fighter, journalist, and writer Abu Sayeed Khan criticised what he described as a lack of respect for the spirit of the Liberation War.