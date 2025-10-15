'Tin Goyenda' creator Rakib Hasan passes away

Rakib Hasan, the author and creator of Tin Goyenda, a popular Bangladeshi teenage detective series, has passed away.

He died today, Wednesday at a hospital in the capital during dialysis treatment, following cardiac failure. He was 75.

Rakib Hasan was born on 12 December 1950, in Cumilla. Due to his father's job, he spent his childhood in Feni, where he completed his schooling before enrolling at Comilla Victoria College. Although he took up various jobs after completing his education, he found no satisfaction in the routine life of office work. Eventually, he chose writing as his sole path in life.