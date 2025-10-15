'Tin Goyenda' creator Rakib Hasan passes away
Rakib Hasan, the author and creator of Tin Goyenda, a popular Bangladeshi teenage detective series, has passed away.
He died today, Wednesday at a hospital in the capital during dialysis treatment, following cardiac failure. He was 75.
Rakib Hasan was born on 12 December 1950, in Cumilla. Due to his father's job, he spent his childhood in Feni, where he completed his schooling before enrolling at Comilla Victoria College. Although he took up various jobs after completing his education, he found no satisfaction in the routine life of office work. Eventually, he chose writing as his sole path in life.
Rakib Hasan began his writing career with Sheba Prokashoni. He initially entered the world of literature by translating world-famous classic novels. Later, he went on to write over 400 popular books, including the Tarzan, Detective Raju, and Reza-Suja series. However, the most defining part of his identity remains the Tin Goyenda series, which became a beloved companion of countless Bangladeshi teenagers.
The series was originally inspired by Robert Arthur’s The Three Investigators, but under Rakib Hasan’s unique storytelling, it took on an entirely new life. It became a part of Bangladeshi literature in its own right. Through this series, he became a favourite author of thousands of young readers.
In addition to writing under his own name, he also used various pseudonyms. Under the name Shamsuddin Nawab, he translated the works of Jules Verne.
To Bangladeshi readers, Rakib Hasan was more than just an author—he was a cherished figure in the childhood and adolescence of an entire generation.