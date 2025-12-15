Nation set to celebrate Victory Day

The nation is set to celebrate the Victory Day tomorrow as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on that day 54 years back through a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of two lakh women.

On the occasion, the government has taken extensive programmes to celebrate the great Victory Day while the day will begin with a 31-gun salute in the city tomorrow morning.

The programmes includes placing wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags, three day victory fair, parachuting with the highest number of national flags, band show, cultural events, arrangement of recitation, essay writing and painting competitions on the Liberation War for children and acrobatic show.

The President and the Chief Adviser are expected to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the Savar National Martyrs' Memorial on the outskirts of the capital with sun rises tomorrow.