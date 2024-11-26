Dr Yunus orders probe into lawyer killing in Chattogram
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has directed the authorities concerned to conduct an investigation into the killing of a lawyer in Chattogram port city and take appropriate legal measures to this end.
Condemning the murder of the lawyer, he urged people to keep calm and stay away from participating in any untoward activities.
In a statement issued by the chief adviser's press wing, Prof Yunus also ordered the law enforcement agencies to step up security in the port city, including in all the vulnerable neighbourhoods.
The interim government is committed to ensuring and upholding communal harmony in Bangladesh at any cost, the statement read.