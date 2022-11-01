Bangladesh

Arrest warrant issued against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case

Dhaka

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants against BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman for amassing illegal wealth beyond known sources.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court judge Md Asaduzzaman on Tuesday issued the warrants, said the court's bench assistant Fayez Ahmed.

The court also fixed 5 January for submitting a report on whether the accused persons were arrested.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and mother-in-law Iqbal-Mand Banu with Kafrul police station on 26 September 2007. A charge sheet was filed in the case in the following year.

Zubaida later filed a petition with the High court seeking the case be quashed. The court rejected the Zubaida’s appeal on 12 April 2017 asking her to appear before the court within eight weeks.    

Zubaida submitted a leave to appeal against the High Court order in the same year. The Appellate Division rejected the plea on 13 April this year.

