4 murders in Rangpur: Suspects’ DNA found on date seed, cucumber, towel
DNA evidence from several items recovered at the scene of the murder of four members of a family, including retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, in Machhuapara, Rangpur city, has linked the two arrested suspects, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, to the crime.
Investigators found Mugdha Das’s DNA on a date seed, Siddhartha Das’s DNA on a piece of cucumber, and both suspects’ DNA on a cigarette butt. They also identified only Mugdha Das’s DNA on a sample taken from the towel wrapped around the neck of victim Pritilata Chakraborty.
The Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) forensic laboratory in Dhaka examined various samples collected from the crime scene. The DNA analysis report contains these findings.
Jinnat Ali, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and the investigation officer in the case, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Inspector Jinnat Ali said, “An analysis of the DNA report, the recovered evidence, the suspects’ confessional statements and witnesses’ accounts has established Siddhartha and Mugdha’s involvement in the four murders. The DNA analysis found no evidence of anyone other than the four victims and the two suspects at the crime scene.”
He added that investigators had completed the investigation and would submit the charge sheet against the two suspects to the court within the next month.
Jinnat Ali spoke to Prothom Alo at the Rangpur Metropolitan Police Detective Branch office on Sunday afternoon. He provided details about the investigation, the forensic report and the motive behind the widely discussed quadruple murder.
Jinnat Ali said, “We received the DNA analysis report from the CID headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.” He added that investigators had sent 31 types of samples collected from the crime scene to the CID forensic laboratory for testing on 31 August and 1 September.
The samples included a date seed, a piece of cucumber, a fruit-cutting knife, foil used for consuming yaba, a cigarette butt, stains from a washbasin and blood samples from the two suspects.
No evidence of rape found
Following the four murders, questions arose over whether Agami Chakraborty, daughter of Ganapati Chakraborty, and her mother, Pritilata Chakraborty, had been raped. To establish the facts, investigators sent vaginal swab samples from both women to the CID forensic laboratory for DNA testing.
However, the investigation officer said the report found no evidence of rape.
How the four victims were killed
The investigation officer outlined the role each suspect allegedly played in the murders after analysing the DNA report, the recovered evidence, the suspects’ confessional statements submitted to the court, testimony from four people who testified in court, and statements from 56 people who gave statements to the police.
According to Jinnat Ali, Siddhartha and Mugdha jointly killed Ganapati Chakraborty. Mugdha Das killed Ganapati’s wife, Pritilata Chakraborty. Siddhartha Das killed their college-going daughter, Agami Chakraborty. The two suspects jointly killed their 12-year-old son, Ayush Chakraborty.
No evidence of rape found
Following the four murders, questions arose over whether Agami Chakraborty, daughter of Ganapati Chakraborty, and her mother, Pritilata Chakraborty, had been raped. To establish the facts, investigators sent vaginal swab samples from both women to the CID forensic laboratory for DNA testing.
However, the investigation officer said the report found no evidence of rape.
How the four victims were killed
The investigation officer outlined the role each suspect allegedly played in the murders after analysing the DNA report, the recovered evidence, the suspects’ confessional statements submitted to the court, testimony from four people who testified in court, and statements from 56 people who gave statements to the police.
According to Jinnat Ali, Siddhartha and Mugdha jointly killed Ganapati Chakraborty. Mugdha Das killed Ganapati’s wife, Pritilata Chakraborty. Siddhartha Das killed their college-going daughter, Agami Chakraborty. The two suspects jointly killed their 12-year-old son, Ayush Chakraborty.