4 murders in Rangpur: Suspects’ DNA found on date seed, cucumber, towel

DNA evidence from several items recovered at the scene of the murder of four members of a family, including retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, in Machhuapara, Rangpur city, has linked the two arrested suspects, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, to the crime.

Investigators found Mugdha Das’s DNA on a date seed, Siddhartha Das’s DNA on a piece of cucumber, and both suspects’ DNA on a cigarette butt. They also identified only Mugdha Das’s DNA on a sample taken from the towel wrapped around the neck of victim Pritilata Chakraborty.

The Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) forensic laboratory in Dhaka examined various samples collected from the crime scene. The DNA analysis report contains these findings.

Jinnat Ali, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and the investigation officer in the case, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.