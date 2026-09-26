Bangladesh is open for business, PM Tarique Rahman tells Wall Street firms

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Friday invited Wall Street firms to invest in Bangladesh, saying the country is “open for business” and ready to serve as a strong platform for investors seeking access to the wider regional market.

“We welcome Wall Street firms to invest in Bangladesh. And we want Bangladesh to become a strong platform, from which you can serve a much larger regional market,” he said.

“Our message is simple: Bangladesh is open for business,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a breakfast meeting with business leaders and investors hosted by JPMorgan Chase at its headquarters in Manhattan.