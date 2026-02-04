EC postpones election in Sherpur-3 after death of Jamaat candidate
The election commission (EC) has postponed the elections in Sherpur-3 (Shribordi-Jhenaigati) constituency following the death of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Nuruzzaman Badol.
Sherpur district returning officer Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman confirmed the development today, Wednesday.
A new schedule will be announced for the constituency, he said, adding that new candidates can apply and nominations will be verified accordingly.
Nuruzzaman Badol passed away in the early hours of today at the age of 51.
Sub-section 1 of Article 17 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972 states that if a valid candidate dies after the expiry of the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers and before the polling is held, the election activities of the concerned constituency shall be immediately cancelled or postponed.