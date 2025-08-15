Chief Adviser greets Khaleda Zia on her birthday

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday sent a bouquet to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia on her birthday.

BNP Standing Committee member and Begum Zia’s personal physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, confirmed the matter this afternoon.

“As you know, today is the birthday of the ‘Mother of Democracy,’ three-time Prime Minister and our leader Begum Khaleda Zia. She does not celebrate the occasion, but the party is holding milad and doa mahfils across the country on the occasion,” Zahid said.