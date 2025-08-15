Chief Adviser greets Khaleda Zia on her birthday
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday sent a bouquet to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia on her birthday.
BNP Standing Committee member and Begum Zia’s personal physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, confirmed the matter this afternoon.
“As you know, today is the birthday of the ‘Mother of Democracy,’ three-time Prime Minister and our leader Begum Khaleda Zia. She does not celebrate the occasion, but the party is holding milad and doa mahfils across the country on the occasion,” Zahid said.
“This afternoon, the Chief Adviser of the interim government sent a bouquet for Madam (Begum Zia). His officials brought it to her residence in Gulshan,” he added.
Around 4:00 pm, the Chief Adviser’s Private Secretary Shazeeb M Khairul Islam and Director at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) Mohammad Nazmul Islam handed over the bouquet to BNP Chairperson’s Private Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar at her Gulshan residence ‘Firoza’.
BNP Executive Committee member Belayet Hossain, BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan and Chairperson’s Personal Wing official Masud Rahman were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, on Thursday night, the Chinese Ambassador’s office also sent a birthday bouquet for the BNP chairperson.
Begum Khaleda Zia was born on 15 August in 1945 in Dinajpur and has turned 81 this year.