EC expects to announce national elections roadmap next week
Election Commission (EC) expects to announce the roadmap of the next general elections next week.
Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of EC Secretariat, said this while briefing journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban today, Thursday.
The EC usually announces a roadmap well ahead of the national election, outlining when each preparation step will be completed. The interim government has already requested the EC to begin preparations for holding the election in February next year.
Speaking to newspersons, the EC Secretary said, “We have discussed the (roadmap), and we hope to be able to give you our election roadmap next week.”
When asked what the roadmap would contain, the EC Secretary replied, “The roadmap itself will tell you what it includes. It will provide all relevant details about dialogues with stakeholders and amendments to laws and regulations. However, it’s not possible to give specifics right now.”
The interim government aims to hold the 13th National Parliamentary Election in February next year. To this end, it will send a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the Commission arrange for the parliamentary polls to be held in February, before the start of Ramadan.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus made this announcement in his address to the nation on 5 August, marking the first anniversary of the July Uprising, observed as “July Uprising Day”.