Turkiye keen to send experts on women’s health as Zubaida meets Emine Erdogan

The matters were discussed at a meeting between Zubaida Rahman, spouse of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, and Emine Erdogan, spouse of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also chairperson of the Zero Waste Foundation.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam disclosed this at a press conference held on Tuesday at the Conference Room of the Papillon Ziugma Relaxury Hotel in Antalya.

She said the highly fruitful meeting between Zubaida Rahman and the Turkish First Lady took place on the first day of the Bangladesh delegation’s participation in the COP31 climate summit.

The two sides discussed in detail potential bilateral cooperation to tackle the impacts of climate change and its adverse effects on women and children.

Shama Obaed said Emine Erdogan praised the capacity and resilience of the people of Bangladesh in facing the adversities of climate change.

She also expressed interest in cooperating with Bangladesh on waste-to-energy production, solar power and other eco-friendly initiatives.