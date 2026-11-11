Turkiye keen to send experts on women’s health as Zubaida meets Emine Erdogan
Turkiye has expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh in several areas, including tackling the impacts of climate change, protecting the health of women and children, renewable energy and the production of eco-friendly products.
Turkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has particularly expressed willingness to send a team of experts to Bangladesh to share experience and cooperate in addressing the health problems faced by women in the country’s coastal and marginalised areas due to climate change.
The matters were discussed at a meeting between Zubaida Rahman, spouse of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, and Emine Erdogan, spouse of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also chairperson of the Zero Waste Foundation.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam disclosed this at a press conference held on Tuesday at the Conference Room of the Papillon Ziugma Relaxury Hotel in Antalya.
She said the highly fruitful meeting between Zubaida Rahman and the Turkish First Lady took place on the first day of the Bangladesh delegation’s participation in the COP31 climate summit.
The two sides discussed in detail potential bilateral cooperation to tackle the impacts of climate change and its adverse effects on women and children.
Shama Obaed said Emine Erdogan praised the capacity and resilience of the people of Bangladesh in facing the adversities of climate change.
She also expressed interest in cooperating with Bangladesh on waste-to-energy production, solar power and other eco-friendly initiatives.
The meeting also discussed expanding the market for Bangladeshi jute products, especially eco-friendly and biodegradable ones, as an alternative to plastic, in Turkiye and other international markets. The Turkish First Lady showed particular interest in this area.
The state minister said Zubaida Rahman highlighted women’s empowerment, the protection of women’s health, and the health and social problems being faced by women and children due to climate change in Bangladesh.
She also briefed the Turkish First Lady about various programmes undertaken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to build an eco-friendly Bangladesh, particularly tree plantation and the “Amar Khal Khanon” (digging my canal) programme.
Praising the initiatives, Emine Erdogan said there were wide scopes for cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkiye in energy production, use and export of jute products, women’s empowerment and tackling climate change.
Noting that the Rohingya crisis was also discussed at the meeting, Shama Obaed said Emine Erdogan had visited Bangladesh and the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar in 2017, when the Rohingyas took shelter in Bangladesh.
The state minister said the Turkish government has been providing humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas for a long time, adding that the only sustainable solution to the crisis is their safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation.
However, the meeting also stressed ensuring healthcare, education and other basic rights for the Rohingyas until they are repatriated. The Turkish First Lady assured that Turkiye would work with Bangladesh and continue providing necessary support in this regard.
Speaking about the impact of climate change on women and children, the state minister said women in Bangladesh’s coastal regions face constant challenges in adapting to hostile environmental conditions.
She said issues of internal displacement and health risks for women caused by climate change were also raised at the meeting.
According to her, Emine Erdogan expressed interest in sharing Turkiye’s experience in addressing these problems with Bangladesh. To this end, she wants to send a team of experts to Bangladesh, who will work with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The two countries will exchange experience, particularly on addressing the health problems of marginalised women due to climate change and on improving maternal health.
Shama Obaed further said Zubaida Rahman invited the Turkish First Lady to visit Bangladesh. Recalling her 2017 visit, Emine Erdogan also expressed her interest in visiting Bangladesh again and voiced hope of making the trip soon at a convenient time.