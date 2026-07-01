NICAR approves 3 new upazilas, 1 police station

The National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganisation (NICAR) on Wednesday approved the creation of three new upazilas and one new police station to improve public administration and service delivery.

The decision was taken at the 121st meeting of NICAR held at the Cabinet Division conference room at Secretariat with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

"The meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganisation (NICAR) chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman approved the new upazilas and police station," Shiplu said.