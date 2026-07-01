NICAR approves 3 new upazilas, 1 police station
The National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganisation (NICAR) on Wednesday approved the creation of three new upazilas and one new police station to improve public administration and service delivery.
The decision was taken at the 121st meeting of NICAR held at the Cabinet Division conference room at Secretariat with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.
"The meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganisation (NICAR) chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman approved the new upazilas and police station," Shiplu said.
He said the committee also decided to include the portions of Purbachal New Town Project under Narayanganj and Gazipur districts within Dhaka district for administrative purposes.
The three new upazilas are Fatikchhari North Upazila in Chattogram, Bangra Upazila in Cumilla and Dakkhin Gafargaon Upazila in Mymensingh.
According to the committee’s decision, Fatikchhari North Upazila will be formed with six unions carved out of Fatikchhari Upazila in Chattogram district, Bangra Upazila will be created by dividing Muradnagar Upazila in Cumilla district while Dakkhin Gafargaon Upazila will be formed with eight unions under Pagla Police Station in Gafargaon Upazila of Mymensingh district.
The committee also approved the formation of Halda Police Station by dividing Hathazari Police Station in Chattogram.
Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muqtadir, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher, State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar, and secretaries of the ministries concerned, among others, attended the meeting.