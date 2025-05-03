Politicians never wanted police to be professional, reform essential now

People have always demanded police be professional and free from any influence, but politicians never wanted it. The task of police has been to suppress the mass since 1930, and that practice must change and police must be free from influence, and, for this, it is high time for the reform of police.

Eminent citizens said this while exchanging views at an event titled “People’s police in citizens’ thoughts: A bond of security and trust” at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka on Thursday on the occasion of the Police Week 2025.

Senior and retired police officials, metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs (deputy inspector general) and SPs (superintendent of police) were present at the event.

Such an event on exchanging views with citizens from different professions and strata was something new for the Police Week.

Police said the event was organised to learn more about various issues that include how police-citizens relation should be, what kinds of police they want.

Citizens from different professions and strata including teachers, journalists, religious leaders, authors, players, singers, filmmakers, economists, literateurs and worker leaders were present at the event.