Jil Hossain passed away, his legal battle continues

Jil Hossain underwent a legal battle for 47 years of his 72-year-life. Initially he fought for his university certificate and then for compensation.

Although Jil Hossain has passed away, his legal battle is not over yet.

His family members are continuing with the battle even three years after his death. The family’s wait for justice is not over yet.

According to family members and case documents, Jil Hossain was born on 7 January 1950.

He was an undergraduate (agriculture) examinee in the 1971-72 sessions of the Bangladesh Agricultural University. The exam was held in 1973.

However, the university authorities declared him failed in the result. Later, Jil Hossain appealed to the academic council seeking review of his result. However, that appeal did not come to any work.

In 1975, Jil Hossain sat for the examination again but was expelled. Seeking redress, he filed a case with the First Munsiff Court in Mymensingh on 22 April 1975.

In the lawsuit, he claimed that his marks (in the exam taken in 1973) included a fractional score. However, the university authorities failed to include the fraction with the total marks and declared him failed.