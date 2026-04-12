PM urges armed forces to uphold sovereignty of country, dignity of constitution
Praising the armed forces for their contributions in safeguarding national security, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, directed them to uphold sovereignty of the country and dignity of the constitution, rising above party-affiliation and opinions.
He also called upon the members of the armed forces to maintain public trust, and stay committed to serving the nation with integrity, dedication, and sacrifice.
Tarique Rahman, also chairman of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made the call while addressing a Darbar for the military officials at the Dhaka Cantonment Auditorium here, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
Earlier, on his arrival at the venue, the premier was received by his Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.
Addressing the Darbar, the Prime Minister highly praised the professionalism, discipline, and contributions of the armed forces in safeguarding national security and enhancing Bangladesh’s image in the international arena.
He particularly commended their role in maintaining the overall law and order in the country since August 2024 and in ensuring the smooth and successful completion of the 13th national parliamentary election.
Tarique Rahman assured full government support to enhance the future capabilities, modernization and effective participation of the armed forces in national development.
Senior military and civil officials stationed in Dhaka, along with members of different ranks, attended the Darbar. Members stationed in other parts of the country joined the event through video teleconference.