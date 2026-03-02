List of freedom fighters under review, ‘fake’ names to be removed: Minister
The government has begun another round of verification of the list of freedom fighters. Individuals found to be falsely included will be removed in phases, liberation war affairs minister Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said on Monday.
Speaking to newspersons at the Secretariat after a meeting with prime minister Tarique Rahman at the cabinet division, the newly appointed minister said that although the issue was not discussed with the prime minister, the verification process is ongoing.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom) said the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) is currently scrutinising the list of freedom fighters. “So far, 300 ‘fake’ freedom fighters have already been removed from the list. This is a continuous process,” he said. “We will take initiatives to ensure that all benefits go only to genuine freedom fighters. Those who are falsely listed will be removed gradually.”
Responding to another question, the minister said efforts would be made to recover financial benefits that had been wrongfully received.
More than half a century after Bangladesh’s independence, the list of Bir Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) has yet to be finalised. To date, the list has been revised seven times, with additions and removals. The definition and criteria for recognising a freedom fighter have been changed 12 times, most recently during the tenure of the previous interim government.
Regarding his meeting with the prime minister, Hafiz Uddin said he briefed the head of government on the activities of his ministry, and the prime minister provided several directives.
He also said the prime minister is highly committed to the welfare of the July fighters and sought updates on measures taken so far.
The minister informed the prime minister about various initiatives undertaken by both the interim government and the current administration for the July fighters, adding that further initiatives would be taken.
State minister for liberation war affairs Ishraque Hossain was also present at the time.