List of freedom fighters under review, ‘fake’ names to be removed: Minister

The government has begun another round of verification of the list of freedom fighters. Individuals found to be falsely included will be removed in phases, liberation war affairs minister Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said on Monday.

Speaking to newspersons at the Secretariat after a meeting with prime minister Tarique Rahman at the cabinet division, the newly appointed minister said that although the issue was not discussed with the prime minister, the verification process is ongoing.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom) said the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) is currently scrutinising the list of freedom fighters. “So far, 300 ‘fake’ freedom fighters have already been removed from the list. This is a continuous process,” he said. “We will take initiatives to ensure that all benefits go only to genuine freedom fighters. Those who are falsely listed will be removed gradually.”