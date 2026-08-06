US Pacific Fleet Commander visits advanced maritime security cooperation

Admiral Steve Koehler, commander, US Pacific Fleet, visited Dhaka 4-6 August, 2026. He met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Defense Advisor AKM Shamsul Islam, and Bangladesh Navy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim to discuss maritime security, reports a US Embassy press release.

Citing US Embassy Dhaka Acting Spokesperson Mara Bird, the press release said, “Admiral Koehler also visited Shikha Anirban to honour the Bangladesh Armed Forces members who died in the 1971 Liberation War, and Lalbagh Fort, one of Bangladesh’s iconic cultural heritage sites. Admiral Koehler’s visit deepened the long-standing security cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh.”