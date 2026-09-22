PM joins opening of 81st UNGA session

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today attended the opening segment of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters here.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, joined the opening session at the North Delegates' Lounge of the UN Headquarters at 9:00am (New York time), said PM's Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the inaugural session, chaired by the president of UNGA 81st session and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.